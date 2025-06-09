Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull Support Sophie Cunningham's Meaningful Adversity Message
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham is not having the start to her Fever tenure that she had been hoping for.
While things seemed to be going well for Cunningham initially, a rolled ankle she suffered during the team's final preseason game against the Atlanta Dream forced her out for a few games, so that she didn't make her 2025 regular season debut until May 22. Cunningham then re-aggravated this injury during the team's May 30 game against the Connecticut Sun, which has kept her sidelined ever since.
Not to mention that Cunningham was unfairly implicated in a scandalous rumor about her past franchise that forced her to release a statement declaring it untrue. Oh, and she also chipped her tooth at one point.
Despite all of this, Cunningham has kept a smile on her face. And a June 9 Instagram post she made touched on this.
"life has been kickin my flat little booty this past month. injury. lies. injury. my tooth or lack there of. things just kept happening one after another, yet, through the frustrations, being annoyed, and straight up being exhausted on all fronts, he is faithful. so keep on keepin on. find the joy. do the right thing anyways. show up with good energy. be thankful your character and patience is getting tested. keep smiling. this is all part of the funnnn so embrace it all! it’s all gonna be ok… i think😉🫶🏼," Cunningham wrote in the post, which shows several photos of her smiling along with a fourth photo that includes the sentence, "Does anyone know what to do. Like in general".
Cunningham's Fever teammates Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull have both shown her love in the post's comments section, with Clark writing, "".
Hull added, "💛💛💛," while also writing, "Unpopular opinion but I think I like you more with the cracked tooth 😬".
Despite everything that has gone awry for Cunningham this year, she clearly has the love and support of her locker room.