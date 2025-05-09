Caitlin Clark Sends Encouraging 5-Word Injury Update Before Fever Preseason Game
Exactly one week ago, Indiana Fever fans experienced a scare unlike anything they had experienced before, as star guard Caitlin Clark was included on the team's May 2 injury report before their first WNBA preseason game against the Washington Mystics one day later.
The report listed Clark as questionable to play in the game, writing "Tomorrow's Game Status Report vs Washington:
"Caitlin Clark - Questionable (Left Leg)".
The uncertainty regarding what exactly this injury was and its degree of seriousness is mainly what terrified Fever fans. And this terror was intensified when it came out that Clark would ultimately not be playing in that Mystics preseason game. However, Clark took to the court and played 19 minutes one day later against Brazil, which was clearly a great sign.
The Fever's next preseason contest is on Saturday, May 10. And when speaking with the media on Friday, Clark sent a telling update about her injury status.
"I feel really good, honestly," Clark said on how she's handling the injury, per an X post from Tony East of The Next Hoops. "Excited to get out there and play again tomorrow, work on things that we need to work on. Yeah... our medical staff has been very helpful.
"But I feel really good. Honestly," Clark added. She later said, "When I'm out in practice, I'm full go. I'm not limited in any regard. Whatever drills I'm in the last two days, I've been pretty active. There's no reason to overdo anything right now at the beginning of the season. Still don't play here for another week, so the last two days have been really, really good for myself."
Clark added that she doesn't know what caused the injury but it's probably due to "too much basketball". She concluded by saying, "[The injury] was nothing major or anything like that."
Fever fans have got to be feeling great about this injury update.