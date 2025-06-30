Caitlin Clark's Eyes Caught by Fever Teammate's WNBA All-Star Starter Nod

On June 29, the WNBA announced its two captains for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game: Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier. These two stars were the top vote-getters for the fan voting portion, which means that they get to hand-pick their rosters for the July 19 contest, which will take place at Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena.

One day later, the league announced the other eight All-Star Games starters: Fever forward Aliyah Boston, Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers, Dream guard Allisha Gray, Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike, Mercury wing Satou Sabally, Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, and Aces forward A'ja Wilson.

While it's no surprise that Boston was also named an All-Star starter given her popularity and excellent 2025 campaign she has produced to this point, her being a three-time starter still caught the attention of Clark, who reposted the Fever's announcement about Boston getting this nod on her Instagram story and added a, "👀👀👀👀👀" emoji response.

Caitlin Clark's Instagram story on June 30. | Instagram/@caitlinclark2

Clark has made it clear that she wants Boston on her All-Star Game squad by saying, "Obviously, I’m trying to get my teammates on my team. Why wouldn’t I? That's obviously the goal... But obviously my first goal is certainly to be able to have my teammates on my team," when speaking with the media on June 29.

The reserves for the All-Star Game will be revealed on July 6, and Clark and Collier's teams will be disclosed during a July 8 edition of WNBA Countdown on ESPN. Therefore, fans will have to wait until then to see if Clark did indeed draft Boston.

