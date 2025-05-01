Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever Teammates Are Fired Up to Experience Iowa Energy
The WNBA season is fast approaching and teams are getting their game faces on for preseason matchups. One of the hottest tickets ahead of the season is the Indiana Fever taking on the Brazilian National Team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa Sunday–—the very stage Fever star Caitlin Clark lit the world of women’s college basketball on fire in her time there.
Carver-Hawkeye is notorious for its electric energy, with some saying they can even feel the arena shake in big moments, and the Iowa faithful get especially fired up for their beloved alum Clark, so her return to the stage is eagerly anticipated.
Fans aren’t the only ones pumped up as Clark herself said she was anticipating the visit to her old stomping grounds. “I’m really excited… I can’t believe it’s already here,” Clark told the media in an interview Wednesday. But then she went on to give a cheeky heads-up to anyone attending, “I warned everybody, I’m like, ‘There’s no air conditioning in Carver Hawkeye.’ We usually don’t play basketball games in May. Hopefully it stays a little cool in there… it might get a little toasty.”
With the Iowa arena’s reputation preceding them, Clark isn’t the only Fever player looking forward to the face off. Clark’s splash sister, Kelsey Mitchell is also anticipating stepping on the floor. “I’ve never seen Iowa City and how they get down,” Mitchell told the media. “These people love who [Caitlin] is and what she’s brought to their state so me getting to see it up close as a teammate, I’m kind of excited.”
Incoming Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has unfavorable experiences at Carver, having faced off against Iowa during her days at Mizzou. “Actually, they ended my career there my senior year of Mizzou," she said, before playfully adding, “I’m not salty or anything.”
Cunningham may have a chip on her shoulder about the loss but is still looking forward to being back in the midwest. “It’s going to be fun to kinda be back in that midwest mentality of people who are all about their sports teams, so I’m excited for it.”
Clark’s homecoming to the stage where her legendary career began has fans eagerly looking forward to the preseason matchup. The Iowa crowd's reputation for fiery energy also has many on the Fever squad anticipating a taste of the charged environment. The atmosphere will undeniably be electric, which isn't a bad way to set the stage for the Fever heading into the 2025 season.