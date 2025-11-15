Caitlin Clark's 'Running It Back' Message Catches Attention

Indiana Fever fans need to wait a long time before getting to see their team compete on the court again. While the 2026 WNBA schedule still hasn't been finalized (because the league office and the players still haven't come to terms on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA)), the expectation is that the 2026 regular season will start sometime around the middle of May as per usual.

If the 2026 season were to start on May 17, 2026 (the Fever's first 2025 regular season game was on May 17), this means fans will have waited 7 months and 17 days (or 229 calendar days) between then and Indiana's last game, which was the winner-take-all Game 5 WNBA Semifinals defeat against the Las Vegas Aces.

But the wait is even longer when it comes to Caitlin Clark. Given that No. 22's last game was on July 15, when she suffered her most recent groin injury that ultimately ended her season, the 2026 WNBA season starting on May 17 would mean 10 months and 2 days (306 calendar days) between Clark's appearances on the WNBA court for a regular season game. That's a very long time.

Sep 30, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts from the bench after a play made by the Las Vegas Aces during the fourth quarter of game five of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Fever fans are already itching to see Clark compete, but they still need to wait quite a while longer. And one can only imagine how the ever-competitive Clark must feel about this prolonged absence.

Caitlin Clark Sends "Running It Back" Message After Golf Outing

At least both Clark and her fans could have their competitive urges temporarily quenched earlier this week, when she took part in "The Annika" LPGA Pro-AM golf event in Florida.

Clark has made several Instagram posts commemorating her participation in this event, with the most recent one coming on November 15. The post was a video clip of the highlights from Clark's golf outing, and it was captioned, "Had a blast running it back for year 2. ⛳

"Thanks @annikas59 and @dantowriss for having me again. @gainbridgesport @gainbridgelife".

Clark's "running it back" wording is sure to catch some attention, if only because fans are eager for her to run it back with the Fever in 2026.

Plus, they're hoping that 2025 Fever players Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham, who were Clark's two celebrity caddies during the event, will re-sign with the team after becoming free agents this winter so that all three can run it back together in 2026, when Clark is healthy again.

Recommended Reading: