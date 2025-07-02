Caitlin Clark's 'The League is Sick' Remark Punctuates Fever vs Everybody Mentality

The Indiana Fever pulled off what many thought was a long shot, to say the least––they clinched their first-ever Commissioner’s Cup title with a 91–84 win over the No. 1 ranked Minnesota Lynx Tuesday. And they did so without their primary offensive engine, Caitlin Clark, who cheered her teammates on from the bench while sidelined with a lingering groin injury.

Such a momentous occasion was followed by a big locker room celebration, which has started catching fire on social media after veteran guard Sydney Colson went live on Instagram to share the moment with fans.

As the team danced along to a Cardi B track, it was something Clark said off-camera that turned heads:

“Guys I just know everybody in the league is sickkk,” she said, to which her teammate Aliyah Boston, who could be seen dancing on the stream chimed in saying, “They’re pissssed.”

✨Fever vs Everybody✨



CC: “Guys, I just know everybody in the league is *sick*”



pic.twitter.com/NbBs3vXq5c — Allie (@Allie874) July 2, 2025

The comments presumably stem from a growing “Fever vs. Everybody” mentality the team and fans have felt percolating throughout the season. No other franchise has faced more scrutiny, spotlight, and noise in the WNBA than the Fever in 2025.

Fans online have not been shy about using “Fever vs. Everybody” as a rally cry as the team trudges through adversities such as contentious allegations made against Indiana backers, on-court dust ups, and major roster shake-ups, but Clark and Boston themselves have been tight-lipped about publicly calling out perceived slights from others around the league, until the Tuesday night stream.

So we ejecting Sophie but not Mabrey? I see you refs…💀 it’s Fever vs everyone fr — Mary (@sincerlymary) June 18, 2025

Clark and Boston’s unfiltered reaction during the stream marked a rare candid moment—and maybe a confirmation of what many already suspected.

And while the comments may have ruffled some feathers, the Fever appear to be fully embracing the moment—leaning on each other to tread water and tuning out the noise as they continue to prove doubters wrong.

