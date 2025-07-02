Caitlin Clark Sends Love to Red Panda Amid Fever WNBA Commissioner's Cup Celebration

The Indiana Fever had plenty of cause for celebration Tuesday night. Not only did the team capture the WNBA Commissioner's Cup with a 74-59 win over the Minnesota Lynx. But they were able to do so without superstar Caitlin Clark, which bodes well for what the team can accomplish with its star point guard back in the lineup.

But despite being out of action, Clark was very present as Indiana celebrated the victory. She notably crashed Aliyah Boston's post game interview, and of course took part in the locker room festivities with her Fever teammates.

Caitlin Clark was HYPE pic.twitter.com/1WTWGI7pWY — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) July 2, 2025

Still, despite all the jubilation, there was a bit of a downer that took place during halftime of the contest from Minneapolis. Legendary act Red Panda took a spill and appeared to suffer a wrist injury, eventually being helped off the floor in a wheelchair.

Red Panda's routine consists of riding a unicycle while catching and balancing multiple bowls and she has been a staple of basketball intermissions for years. So it was a shock for many to see the unfortunate mishap.

Big halftime news in Minneapolis is that the great Red Panda’s halftime act stopped less than a minute in as she fell off her unicycle.



They’re bringing a wheelchair over to her now. pic.twitter.com/SC7YtSb6NV — Ben Pickman (@benpickman) July 2, 2025

The incident even caught the attention of Clark and some of her Fever teammates, because Caitlin made sure to send an encouraging message to the iconic performer amid a celebratory live stream.

"Red Panda, we love you," Clark said simply while staring directly into the camera. At a different point in the footage she even joined hands with Lexie Hull to form a heart sign in a show of support to the injured entertainer.

Caitlin talking about red panda and st saying “ I don’t think red panda on my shit” I’m cryinggg 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mRDstUyfQd — ‎ً (@jojohazee) July 2, 2025

The sentiment is surely shared by all, as it was nice to see this message delivered by Clark and company after the victory.

caitlin and lexie “we love you red panda if you’re watching” pic.twitter.com/dTA32RoknV — correlation (@nosyone4) July 2, 2025

Recommended Reading: