Indiana Fever On SI

Caitlin Clark Sends Love to Red Panda Amid Fever WNBA Commissioner's Cup Celebration

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark gave a shout out to beloved halftime performer Red Panda, who suffered an injury during the WNBA Commissioner's Cup final.
Robin Lundberg|
Jul 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks on against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during the Commissioner's Cup final at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Jul 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks on against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during the Commissioner's Cup final at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Indiana Fever had plenty of cause for celebration Tuesday night. Not only did the team capture the WNBA Commissioner's Cup with a 74-59 win over the Minnesota Lynx. But they were able to do so without superstar Caitlin Clark, which bodes well for what the team can accomplish with its star point guard back in the lineup.

But despite being out of action, Clark was very present as Indiana celebrated the victory. She notably crashed Aliyah Boston's post game interview, and of course took part in the locker room festivities with her Fever teammates.

Still, despite all the jubilation, there was a bit of a downer that took place during halftime of the contest from Minneapolis. Legendary act Red Panda took a spill and appeared to suffer a wrist injury, eventually being helped off the floor in a wheelchair.

Red Panda's routine consists of riding a unicycle while catching and balancing multiple bowls and she has been a staple of basketball intermissions for years. So it was a shock for many to see the unfortunate mishap.

The incident even caught the attention of Clark and some of her Fever teammates, because Caitlin made sure to send an encouraging message to the iconic performer amid a celebratory live stream.

"Red Panda, we love you," Clark said simply while staring directly into the camera. At a different point in the footage she even joined hands with Lexie Hull to form a heart sign in a show of support to the injured entertainer.

The sentiment is surely shared by all, as it was nice to see this message delivered by Clark and company after the victory.

Recommended Reading:

Published | Modified
Robin Lundberg
ROBIN LUNDBERG

Robin Lundberg is a media veteran and hoops head who has spent the bulk of his career with iconic brands like Sports Illustrated and ESPN. His insights have also been featured on platforms such as Fox and CNN and he can currently be heard hosting shows for Sirius XM and on his popular YouTube channel. And now he brings his basketball expertise to Women's Fastbreak On SI and Indiana Fever On SI!

Share on XFollow robinlundberg
Home/News