Caitlin Clark Says She’d Rather Retire Than Do What LeBron James Did

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has made it very clear that she enjoys a sweet treat from time to time. Or perhaps even more often than that.

During a May 15 YouTube video from Sports Illustrated that featured Clark and several of her Fever teammates for the 2025 season (Aliyah Boston, DeWanna Bonner, and Kelsey Mitchell, to be precise), Clark asked her teammates what they thought she'd be doing if she weren't playing basketball.

One of them answered as a lawyer, the other as a broadcaster (which ended up being a good guess), and the third said a doctor.

"So the answer I was looking for was a chef," Clark responded. When she was checked by her Fever teammates for this response, she said, "I'm actually a very good cook, thank you. I made fudgy brownies this weekend."

Clark's Fever teammates made it very clear that baking fudgy brownies was not, in fact, baking. Clark then noted that she would be making beef broccoli that night before adding, "Who was in here when I brought cookies... Thank you! Double chocolate! Elite!"

"That's baking," Boston added before Clark said, "Yeah, I do both. Cooking and baking."

Clark clearly has a high opinion of her own baking, which also means that she has quite the sweet tooth.

Caitlin Clark Reacts to LeBron Giving Up Cookies

At one point in a February 17 episode of his "Mind the Game" podcast, NBA legend LeBron James said, "I had to sacrifice something [when he was injured earlier this season], and I actually did two things that I very [much] love. And that is drinking wine, and my chocolate chip cookies for dessert. I completely took it out."

"For the whole month of November, I was like, 'I'mma do no desserts, and no wine, no liquor, no nothing for the whole month of November. And yeah, I did that," he added before noting that he actually went all the way through December doing the same thing.

The @espn Instagram account posted a clip of these comments from LeBron on February 17. The top comment was from Caitlin Clark, who wrote, "I’d rather retire than do this. This is why he’s him".

Clark is surely joking, of course. But it's clear that she does not want to give up her "elite" cookies anytime soon.