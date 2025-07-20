Caitlin Clark Sends Sabrina Ionescu 6-Word Indiana Fever Recruiting Pitch

One of the coolest parts about the WNBA All-Star Game is that players who spend the rest of the season competing against one another get to share a locker room for a weekend and put on the same jersey.

Given that this year's All-Star Game took place at the Indiana Fever's Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena, this allowed Fever fans a chance to glimpse their three All-Stars (Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell) fraternizing with players they'd usually see as foes. This included other members of Team Clark, such as Sabrina Ionescu, A'ja Wilson, Gabby Williams, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, Jackie Young, Kayla Thornton, Brittney Sykes, and Brionna Jones.

It's clear that Clark and Ionescu have a great relationship with each other (despite some lighthearted trolling during Saturday's game), which includes a ton of mutual respect. And it didn't take Clark long to shoot her shot in (jokingly) trying to recruit Ionescu to the Fever once All-Star weekend ended.

Ionescu made a July 20 Instagram post that featured several snapshots from All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, one of which was a photo her and Clark sitting in the Fever's locker room together.

The post's top comment is from Clark, who wrote, "looking real natural in that lockerroom".

cait and sab agenda pic.twitter.com/ETsxd9iyXe — correlation (@nosyone4) July 20, 2025

For what it's worth, Ionescu (like just about every other veteran player in the league) is an unrestricted free agent after this 2025 season, as anybody who can is looking to cash in on the expected salary increases that will come with the next Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Perhaps the Fever can capitalize on Ionescu's impending free agency.

