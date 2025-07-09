Caitlin Clark Sends Stern 2-Word Answer to Aliyah Boston WNBA All-Star Trade Request

When speaking with the media after the Indiana Fever's June 29 practice, star guard Caitlin Clark got very clear about her main goal when drafting her 2025 WNBA All-Star Team roster, which she did against co-captain Napheesa Collier because these were the two top vote-getters from fans.

"Obviously, I’m trying to get my teammates on my team. Why wouldn’t I? That's obviously the goal," Clark said with a smile when asked about drafting her Fever teammates for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.

"You know, once they come out with whoever has made it and whoever hasn't, I guess I get to pick and choose. I don’t really know how it works, I just found out two hours ago. But obviously, my first goal is certainly to be able to have my teammates on my team," she added.

Clark's goal was accomplished, as the two-team reveal on July 8 showed that her two Indiana Fever teammates, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, are both on Team Clark.

However, there was a moment where Napheesa Collier tried to poach Boston from Clark after the draft ended.

"[Breanna Stewart] was my No. 1 overall pick, so I would need to make this big. You have to give me your No. 1 overall pick and your teammate, Aliyah Boston," Collier said to Clark, per an X post from @nosyone4.

Clark paused for a moment, seemed to grimace, then said, "Absolutely not."

She then added, "Not happening. Good try... I don't even think Phee actually meant that, I think she just wanted to see how I would react."

— correlation (@nosyone4) July 8, 2025

Fever fans (and Aliyah Boston) will be happy about how Clark reacted.

