Chloe Bibby Foresees a Fast-Paced Fit With Indiana Fever

It has been a whirlwind week for Chloe Bibby, as the Indiana Fever announced the signing of the Australian native to a 7-day contract on Friday.

Bibby was in China when she got the news––after being released from the Golden State Valkyries from a 5-game temporary contract––and quickly booked a flight to join her new team in Indiana.

“It all happened pretty fast,” Bibby told reporters Saturday, reflecting on the rapid turn of events. But the moment wasn’t lost on her. "Just to be back in the W and have another crack is really exciting,” she said. “I’m really grateful to have this opportunity here with the Fever.”

A whirlwind of a week for Chloe Bibby, joining the Fever after being in China when she got the call about Fever’s interest: pic.twitter.com/m2pdEED5jH — Tony East (@TonyREast) July 26, 2025

During her time with the Valkyries, Bibby put up a solid performance from beyond the arc, shooting an impressive 42% from three-point range. That perimeter efficiency aligns well with what she hopes to bring to Indiana.

“The Fever is a really physical team—tough, fast-paced—and I like that fast style,” Bibby said. “So I think that suits me a lot…fast-paced, shoot the 3-ball, and I think that's what I do, so hopefully I can find my strides here.”

Adding Bibby to the roster brings Indiana back to a healthy 11 players, with their star point-guard Caitlin Clark still sidelined with a groin injury––and she brings some versatility and the ability to stretch the floor from the forward position with her 3-ball.

Chole Bibby from deep 3️⃣🏀 pic.twitter.com/AwLKvYBozF — Golden State Valkyries Fan Report (@valkyriesreport) May 11, 2025

Whether it’s spacing the floor or hustling on both ends, Bibby may have the opportunity to showcase her skill set Sunday––when the Fever head to Chicago to take on the Sky for Barbie Night.

