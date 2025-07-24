Caitlin Clark Gets Encouraging Injury Update
The Indiana Fever have been without star guard Caitlin Clark since she sustained a groin injury during a July 15 matchup against the Sun.
The injury caused Clark to miss the All-Star Game, which was hosted by the Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, and she also missed Indiana's first game back after the All-Star break. Clark won't return to the lineup Thursday for a matchup against the Aces, either, and it still remains unclear when she'll next be able to suit up.
The Fever did provide an update on her injury, however, sharing that Clark underwent further medical evaluations and that no further damage was uncovered.
"Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week, which confirmed that no additional injuries or damage were discovered. Clark will continue working with the medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and well-being. There is no timetable available for her return," the team said in a statement Thursday.
Clark has been hampered by injuries throughout her sophomore season in the WNBA. Through Indiana's first 23 games, the reigning Rookie of the Year has made just 13 appearances.
Of course, with Clark being one of the WNBA's main draws from an entertainment perspective, each absence is a big loss for the league, which will be hoping to see the 23-year-old back in action before too long.
After Thursday's game against Las Vegas, Clark's next chance to return for the Fever would come on Sunday, July 27 in a matchup with Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky, or Wednesday, July 30 in a showdown against the Phoenix Mercury.