Dawn Staley Teases Aliyah Boston Over Caitlin Clark Covering Her Technical Foul Fine
The most controversial moment to come from the 2025 WNBA season to this point was the flagrant foul that Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark had on Chicago Sky standout Angel Reese during the third quarter of both teams' May 17 season opener.
Given that Clark and Reese have a long-standing rivalry and are arguably women's basketball's two biggest stars, it's no surprise that this moment prompted a ton of polarizing discussion among the community ever since it occurred.
It wasn't just Clark's foul on Reese that sparked hot takes. It was also how Reese then got up and went after Clark (only before she was pushed away by Clark's Fever teammate Aliyah Boston) that also turned heads.
Both Reese and Boston were assessed technical fouls for their role in this heated post-flagrant moment. However, Boston didn't know she was given a technical until the postgame press conference.
But moments after Boston found out, Clark jokingly asked Clark to cover half of the fine that comes after receiving a technical foul, which Clark responded to by saying, “I got it. No worries."
Boston's college coach, Dawn Staley, made light of this moment between Clark and Boston during her May 22 appearance on The Breakfast Club.
“She didn’t even know until after the game," Staley said of Boston receiving the technical (which Staley didn't think was deserved). "And she tight with her money. Like, she wants somebody to pay her fine.”
And when Charlamagne Tha God said that Clark offered to pay the fine, Staley said, "Yeah!"
Clearly the South Carolina coach still knows her former star player extremely well.