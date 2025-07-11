ESPN Predicts Indiana Fever Stars to Win WNBA All-Star Game MVP

The Indiana Fever are tied with the Seattle Storm for the most players competing in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, as stars Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell are all playing in the contest.

Clark, who was one of two team captains for the July 19 game, made it clear that she intended to draft both Boston and Mitchell to her All-Star roster — and that's exactly what she did. Now it will be fun to see how these three can perform during the game together, and how instrumental they'll be in willing Clark's team to victory.

Several ESPN WNBA analysts are predicting big things from these Fever players, which was conveyed in a July 7 article.

"[Aliyah] Boston," ESPN's Kevin Pelton wrote when asked who he's predicting to win the All-Star Game MVP. "The All-Star Game in Indianapolis figured to be a showcase for Clark, but with her injury-marred first half, Boston has stepped up as the Fever's best player. Could running in transition with All-Star guards allow Boston to remind a national audience that she was an NCAA champion and No. 1 pick?"

ESPN WNBA Insider Alexa Philippou added, "I'm following Pelton's train of thought of the hometown stars showing up big. But guards have dominated All-Star Game MVP in recent years, and so I think it'll be one of Boston's Fever teammates, Clark or Mitchell, who will take home the trophy. Surely Indiana hopes Clark will be close to full health by the time All-Star Weekend rolls around, and we know she has a penchant for meeting the moment.

"It's also plausible that Mitchell will go off, which would be a nice reward for her after sticking things out with the Fever through the tough years before Boston and Clark got to town," she continued.

These predictions will be making Fever fans even more excited for the All-Star Game than they already are.

