Every Indiana Fever Player's WNBA Offseason Move

There is a lot of excitement around the fact that Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark will be returning to a basketball court this month, as she's part of a USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp that will be taking place in Durham, North Carolina, from December 12 to 14.

The intrigue around this is largely because Clark's massive fan base is clamoring for her to compete, largely because she only played in 13 WNBA games in the 2025 season due to various soft tissue injuries. Clark won't be the only person representing her Fever franchise during the Team USA camp, as her star teammate Aliyah Boston and head coach Stephanie White will also be there (White will be an assistant coach while Boston is also on the camp roster).

This is far from the only offseason basketball activity that Fever players are getting up to this year. It's already known that four Indiana players (Lexie Hull, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aari McDonald) are competing in the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league's second season, which kicks off in Miami, Florida, just a few days into 2026.

Sep 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) celebrates a made basket with guard Lexie Hull (10) in the second half during game four against the Las Vegas Aces of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

While Unrivaled is perhaps the most popular non-WNBA women's basketball league in the world, it's far from the only place WNBA players can compete during this long offseason. In fact, there are plenty of other leagues available to the world's best female hoopers, and Fever players will be taking their talents to many of them.

Where Fever Players Will Be This WNBA Offseason

On November 30, the Fever's X account posted a graphic showing where each Indiana player is competing this offseason.

As previously mentioned, Hull, Boston, Mitchell, and McDonald will be at Unrivaled. Chloe Bibby will be playing for Spar Girona for Liga Feminina in Spain, Damiris Dantas will be playing for Botas Spot in the Turkish Women's Basketball Super League, and veteran wing Natasha Howard will be playing for the Sichuan Yuanda Meile Basketball Club in China's Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA).

Multiple players are competing in Athletes Unlimited, which is a 5x5 league that's based in Nashville, Tennessee. Among these are Brianna Turner, Odyssey Sims, and Bree Hall, while Sydney Colson will also be around the league while recovering from injuries. Bree Hall will also be playing for Mainland Pouākai in New Zealand's Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa league.

Sophie Cunningham is taking the winter off to recover from her own injury, as is Caitlin Clark, aside from the aforementioned Team USA event (at least for now).

Lastly, 2025 rookie Makayla Timpson will be competing for USK Praha in the Czech Republic's National Basketball League (NBL). She's also going to be in Unrivaled's development pool, which is a pool of players who can be immediately available in case of injury or absence.

There will be no shortage of basketball content for Fever fans to watch and follow this winter.

