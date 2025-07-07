Fever Coach Sends 3-Word Message on Caitlin Clark's Injury Return Status

The Indiana Fever have been without star guard Caitlin Clark for the past five games, as Clark is still working her way back from suffering a groin injury.

While the Fever were faring pretty well without Clark for a lot of past week (as proven by their July 1 and July 3 blowout victories over the Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces, respectively), their disappointing July 5 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks reiterated just how crucial Clark is to this team's long-term success; which, surprisingly, some people needed reminding about.

The Fever's next game is against the Golden State Valkyries on July 9. And given that Clark seemed close to playing for much of the past week, there has been a lot of optimism about this three-day break from games (July 6-8) ultimately being the final chunk of time that No. 22 misses with her injury.

And Fever coach Stephanie White addressed this sentiment when speaking with the media after her team's July 7 practice.

"I hope so," White said when asked about Clark playing five-on-five during Monday's practice being a positive sign for her returning Wednesday, per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar.

"I think just the same structure, I would say, the same return to play structure as we have been. She gets to do a little bit more, and then we see tomorrow, is there progress, or is there regression, how does she feel, how does she look, what does her recovery look like? And so this was really the first time we've been able to get her out into live action, so we'll see what it brings tomorrow," she added.

Stephanie White on playing Aari McDonald and Caitlin Clark together, getting CC some off-ball looks, and how she’s progressing for Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/3mhRO3ITDn — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) July 7, 2025

Fever fans can hope alongside White that Clark is feeling as good as possible during tomorrow's practice.

