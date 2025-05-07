Fever Coach Stephanie White Gives 'Cautious' Caitlin Clark Injury Update
About an hour before the Indiana Fever's first WNBA preseason game on May 3 against the Washington Mystics, news broke that Caitlin Clark would not be playing in the contest.
This news had not come out of nowhere. One day earlier, Clark was listed on the Fever's injury report by saying that she was questionable because of something regarding her left leg.
When speaking with the media before tipoff on May 3, Clark said of the injury, "Just a little tightness. I'll go through warmups and everything, and then they'll decide if I'm gonna go or not. But it will be the medical team's decision."
The tightness clearly wasn't too severe to keep Clark sidelined for Indiana's May 4 showdown against the Brazilian National Team, as she played 19 minutes in that contest.
Although it doesn't sound like Clark is completely out of the woods when it comes to managing this leg injury. This was conveyed by what Fever head coach Stephanie White said when speaking with the media about her star player on Wednesday.
"Yeah, I mean she has been limited in practice," White said of Clark, per an X post from @ericaf455. "We're still very cautious in working her way back, and really letting her body kind of tell her how much to do, and really relying on the trainers, the athletic training staff.
"But she's making great progress, and that's what we need," White continued. "Just to make sure that we're super cautious and have no setbacks."
While the Fever's next (and final) preseason game is on May 10, the ultimate goal is ensuring Clark is back to 100% by the time the regular season begins on May 17.