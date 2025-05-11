Indiana Fever On SI

Fever Coach Stephanie White Weighs in on Players Battling for Spot on Final Roster

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White gave her thoughts on Makayla Timpson and Jaelyn Brown, who are battling for a spot on the final roster.

Rosalina Lee

Stephanie White, new Indiana Fever head coach, speaks Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, during a press conference held on Salesforce Court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Stephanie White, new Indiana Fever head coach, speaks Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, during a press conference held on Salesforce Court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now that the Indiana Fever have closed out the preseason after a matchup against the Atlanta Dream Saturday, coach Stephanie White faces some tough decisions. The team likely has to make one more roster cut before the beginning of the season and presumably rookie forward Makayla Timpson and veteran guard Jaelyn Brown are battling for the final spot.

Timpson, the 19th overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft from Florida State, has been impressive in her first few professional games. Indiana’s coach Stephanie White praised her patience in telling the media, “She doesn’t try to force things. She allows things to come to her. She plays with great pace as a young player and oftentimes you’ll see young players play too fast.” 

Timpson's defensive skills and rebounding ability make her a valuable asset for the team's frontcourt depth, and her remarkable 6’10” wingspan doesn’t hurt. These factors are why many have assumed she is part of the Fever's future.

Makayla Timpson
Indiana Fever Makayla Timpson (21) guards Washington Mystics Khadijiah Cave (13) on Saturday, May 3, 2025, during a preseason game between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Washington Mystics in overtime, 79-74. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the other hand, Brown brings WNBA experience, having played with the Dallas Wings last season. Her versatility as a guard and familiarity with the league could provide contributions to the team's backcourt.

“It’s tough,” White said in the post-game interview, “[Jaelyn Brown] is dynamic, she’s athletic, she has the ability to get downhill…she’s a great rebounding guard.

“It’s a tough job to compare those two because they bring such different aspects to our team and to our game," White concluded.

Jaelyn Brown
May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after scoring over Dallas Wings guard Jaelyn Brown (18) during the first quarter at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Fever have already waived several players, including Jillian Alleyne and Bree Hall. With the regular season approaching, and the May 16 roster deadline looming, White and the front office will probably be forced to decide between investing in Timpson's potential or leveraging Brown's varied skillset—a dilemma few would envy.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published |Modified
Rosalina Lee
ROSALINA LEE

Rosalina Lee is one of the premiere content creators in the women’s basketball space. She has written for such companies as Red Bull Sports and has teamed up with notable brands such as Madison Square Garden, going behind the scenes with the New York Knicks and Rangers. She is currently offering analysis and fresh takes into the world of women’s basketball on her YouTube channel, and now with Indiana Fever On SI and Women's Fastbreak On SI, keeping fans in the loop with all the latest action!

Home/News