Fever Coach Stephanie White Weighs in on Players Battling for Spot on Final Roster
Now that the Indiana Fever have closed out the preseason after a matchup against the Atlanta Dream Saturday, coach Stephanie White faces some tough decisions. The team likely has to make one more roster cut before the beginning of the season and presumably rookie forward Makayla Timpson and veteran guard Jaelyn Brown are battling for the final spot.
Timpson, the 19th overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft from Florida State, has been impressive in her first few professional games. Indiana’s coach Stephanie White praised her patience in telling the media, “She doesn’t try to force things. She allows things to come to her. She plays with great pace as a young player and oftentimes you’ll see young players play too fast.”
Timpson's defensive skills and rebounding ability make her a valuable asset for the team's frontcourt depth, and her remarkable 6’10” wingspan doesn’t hurt. These factors are why many have assumed she is part of the Fever's future.
On the other hand, Brown brings WNBA experience, having played with the Dallas Wings last season. Her versatility as a guard and familiarity with the league could provide contributions to the team's backcourt.
“It’s tough,” White said in the post-game interview, “[Jaelyn Brown] is dynamic, she’s athletic, she has the ability to get downhill…she’s a great rebounding guard.
“It’s a tough job to compare those two because they bring such different aspects to our team and to our game," White concluded.
The Fever have already waived several players, including Jillian Alleyne and Bree Hall. With the regular season approaching, and the May 16 roster deadline looming, White and the front office will probably be forced to decide between investing in Timpson's potential or leveraging Brown's varied skillset—a dilemma few would envy.