Fever Fans Furious Over Subtle Mercury Shade After DeWanna Bonner Display

While the Indiana Fever's DeWanna Bonner saga came to an end last month, it surely feels like a long time ago for many fans. This is because the Fever have clearly already moved on from Bonner on the court, having won two straight games plus winning the WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship without her.

Then again, Bonner's decision to sit out several games (presumably because she didn't like her role coming off the bench) before ultimately being released by the team on June 25 is still a sore subject for much of Indiana's fan base.

As soon as the Fever parted ways with Bonner, her heading to the Phoenix Mercury (where she started her career and where her fiancée Alyssa Thomas plays) was the most likely option. And that's exactly where Bonner went, and has since played two games with Phoenix.

Bonner played a key part in the Mercury's 78-77 win over the Golden State Valkyries on July 14, scoring 22 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. After she secured a double-double during the game, the Mercury's X account posted a graphic of her with the caption, "Turns out DB is still really good at basketball 🤷‍♀️".

Many Fever fans are taking this caption as a subtle dig, as if the Phoenix account admin is trying to insinuate that these fans tried to discredit Bonner's basketball ability. And they're airing out their frustration in the post's comments.

"Mercury admin is just making Bonner look like she played bad on purpose for the Fever. SMH! We knew she could ball that's why were excited she was going to play for the Fever. Fever Fans got duped," one fan wrote.

Another fan added, "It wasn’t the basketball ability that came into question."

"this is weird bc indy thought she was too and wanted her to be :(," added a third.

This post (and the reaction it received) is only adding more intrigue to Indiana's July 30 game against Phoenix.

