Fever Fans Prove Thirst Over Caitlin Clark Limited Gatorade Flavor

One of the many brand partnerships that Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark has is with Gatorade, which is one of the most popular sports drink brands in the world.

The fact that Gatorade has decided to partner with Clark is telling of the 24-year-old's star power. The company keeps a relatively limited roster of athletes, including A'ja Wilson and Paige Bueckers.

Clark has promoted various Gatorade products and appeared in the brand's commercials since she signed with them a few years back. But among the most noteworthy is currently having its moment in the sun, largely because of a clever marketing campaign with Clark and Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

RELATED: Caitlin Clark’s Arms Draw Attention After New Workout Photos Surface

Clark has made her adoration for Gatorade's Rain Berry flavor (which was prominent in the early 2000's but discontinued earlier this decade) well-known in the past. And earlier this week, Gatorade announced that it would be bringing Rain Berry back and making it available for consumers, albeit in a lower-sugar version.

The way they announced this was by having Haliburton surprise Clark with the new flavor, allowing her to be the first athlete to taste it since Gatorade began re-making it.

"Rain Berry! Best Gatorade flavor that's ever been invented right here," Clark said after Haliburton handed it to her.

When he asked if it tasted how Clark remembered it, Clark tried it and said, "Even better than I remember! It's not even close."

RELATED: Caitlin Clark Gets Ultimate Vote Of Confidence From Sophie Cunningham

Fever Fans Flock to Limited Edition Caitlin Clark Gatorade Bottle

The last thing mentioned in the ad was Haliburton looking at the Gatorade bottle and saying, "It's got your face on it."

This was the genius bit of Rain Berry's return: Gatorade commemorated it by releasing 2,200 exclusive bottles of the flavor, which included a photo of Clark shooting in a Fever jersey. The bottle also said, "Caitlin's Favorite Flavor".

These limited-edition bottles were to be made available for purchase at on February 19 at 10am EST.

That date is now here, and the limited edition bottles sold out almost immediately on Gatorade's website. In fact, many Fever fans are lamenting the fact that they weren't quick enough to get one, or are otherwise blaming the website for crashing because of traffic.

Hopefully, there will be another opportunity for fans to get their hands on this bottle. One would imagine they will, given the demand that Thursday morning displayed.