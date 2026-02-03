Fever Fans Pull Receipts After Ex-NBA Player's Caitlin Clark–Steph Curry Comparison

While Indiana Fever fans haven't gotten to see Caitlin Clark compete on the basketball court since last summer, at least they got to witness Clark stepping out of her comfort zone (and thriving in the process) when she appeared in two live segments as a special contributor for NBC's pregame coverage of Basketball Night in America before the New York Knicks' February 1 game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was awesome getting to see Clark shine in this new role, alongside several prominent names in the basketball world. However, the aspect of her broadcasting debut that caught the most attention isn't being seen as a positive, although it has nothing to do with the Fever star.

Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; WNBA star Caitlin Clark (left) and NBA former player Reggie Miller broadcast on the court for NBC before a game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

At one point in the broadcast, NBA legend Reggie Miller was asked whether any current NBA player reminds him of Clark.

"I like Payton Pritchard from Boston. The way he's able to handle the basketball, he makes big shots when the shot clock is running down, a lot like this young lady right here, isn't afraid of the big moment and is a champion like she is soon to be," Miller said.

Danny Green's Stance on Caitlin Clark-Steph Curry Comparison Causes Fever Fan Reaction

This comparison from Miller raised eyebrows. While Pritchard is a solid role player for the Celtics, he isn't on the same stratosphere or stardom and overall impact as the Fever star.

Paul Pierce, another NBA legend, went viral for calling this comment from Miller "embarrassing" during a February 2 episode of his No Fouls Given podcast. Pierce went on to note that he believes the best comparison for Clark is Warriors superstar Steph Curry.

Former NBA standout Danny Green didn't seem to agree with this stance, saying that WNBA players don't guard Clark the same way they do with Curry.

Green's dismissal of this comparison appears to have irked Fever fans, which is clear by social media comments.

“Not guarded like Steph," @icedoutskulhedz responded with a video of Kelsey Plum guarding Clark full-court during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.

"In 2024 (as a rookie) Caitlin Clark was blitzed into obllivion. She is picked full court, doubled, and tripple teamed like come on man 😭," added @Muppetish.

"how can danny green be taken seriously if he can't admit that caitlin clark's game is basically identical to steph curry's?" wrote @BreakingKevin.

@nelson__espinal added, "Just say you have never watched the WNBA.".

"She actually does if you actually watched her games," wrote @TGTatum4_3.

"Danny is exposing himself," added @proseccopadre_.

"most of these nba guys don't watch the W. Not a problem, but if you don't watch you shouldn't comment. CC is picked up full-court. No other W player sees the defense conform to her more than CC," said @heydavebell.

"Danny with another clown take," added @STLLEGEND.

"Show Steph being guarded full court in an all star game. Show Steph being guarded after someone shoots a free throw when they still have another to shoot 😂😂," added @chaposonnem.

@lukatroncic23 said, "she 100% does. she was getting face guarded and double teamed from game 1😭😭".

Green probably should have sat this one out.

