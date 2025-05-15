Fever Fans See Caitlin Clark Slights in WNBA GM Survey Results
The women's basketball community only has one more sleep until the 2025 WNBA regular season begins. This means that anticipation and excitement are at an all-time high, as every franchise and fan base starts each season with a lot of optimism about how their team can do.
No team has more cause for excitement than the Indiana Fever. The team produced its best season in nearly a decade last year and then added several valuable pieces to the roster this past offseason. However, it's no secret that the team's success will hinge on Caitlin Clark, as she asserted herself as one of the league's most dynamic guards and best overall players as a rookie in 2024.
On Thursday, the WNBA released a survey where GMs across the league were asked various questions heading into the 2025 season, and answered anonymously.
Clark was included in several questions. However, she often was not the top response.
When asked, "Who will win 2025 Kia WNBA MVP?" GMs had Lynx star Napheesa Collier as the top pick, with 67% of them answering with her. Aces star and reigning MVP A'ja Wilson received 25% of votes while Clark — who is currently the MVP favorite, according to several sports books — only got 8% of votes.
What's more, when GMs were asked "Which player is the best passer?", Aces point guard Chelsea Gray got 75% of votes while Clark got 25%.
Fever fans are seeing disrespect with these sentiments.
"Only 25% of GM’s voted Caitlin Clark as the best passer in the WNBA 🤔," one X user wrote.
Another fan reposted the best passer survey results and wrote, "it’s truly not this big of a discrepancy i’m sorry 🤷🏻♀️".
"bet," a third wrote, posting the WNBA GM survey results about the 2025 MVP odds.
It's worth noting that Clark got 33% of votes for, "Who is the best shooting guard in the WNBA?", which was more than anybody else. She also got 50% of votes for, "If you were starting a franchise today and could sign any player in the WNBA, who would it be?" which was more than anybody else. So it wasn't all disrespect for the 23-year-old.
As if Clark needed another chip on her shoulder, perhaps some of these results will give it to her.