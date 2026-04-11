Fever Fans Suspect Tyasha Harris as Backup Point Guard Target

Aside from making their re-signing of superstar guard Kelsey Mitchell final, the Indiana Fever have been relatively quiet in free agency, at least when it comes to announcing matters.

But that doesn't mean the Fever aren't making moves. There's no doubt the front office has been hard at work over the past few days, and that the slew of signings they've made will likely be getting announced at some point in the near future.

And some fans on social media seem to believe that they've already figured out who the Fever plan to sign as a backup point guard: veteran Tyasha Harris.

Connecticut Sun guard Tyasha Harris (52) | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Social Media Suspects Ty Harris Fever Signing

On April 9, @4ForgottenByU posted a video of Harris working out in the gym with the caption, "#TyHarris is back in the lab and showcasing her 🎒 in front of some special guests 👀🤫 #FeelingFeverish ?? #WNBAFreeAgency #WNBA #GamecocksWBB".

That first hasthtag clearly had Fever implications. Of course, there's no way of knowing who this X user is so just one post doesn't say much.

But then a @FourNineSevenFo account reposted this and said, "@TyHarris_52 🎯 #SheAintSickButDefinitelyMightHaveaFever".

Again, this post wouldn't be much in and of itself, despite the clear allusion to Indiana with the hashtag. But a quick look at this accounts shows they have a connection to Harris, seemingly as the coach of the Ty Harris Elite AAU women's basketball team.

Regardless, other fans are also speculating that Harris might be headed to Indiana soon.

"Interesting Hash Tag. Hmmmmm…" said @kenswift in a reply to the first X post.

@Bharris8575 posted a screenshot of the aforementioned X post and wrote, "This one too, sounding like she is coming back home ❤️".

"Ty Harris is indeed in Indy. Could we be signing her? She did play for Coach white in CT," wrote @CoachEvans25, referencing the fact that Ty Harris played for Stephanie White on the Connecticut Sun in 2023 and 2024.

"streets saying ty harris is where?," added @thecaitshot.

streets saying ty harris is where? pic.twitter.com/WkAeidZKTr — ZÉA 📓 (@thecaitshot) April 11, 2026

"CC, KM, Lexie, Azura, AB

Sophie, Ty Harris, Aari, Temi

Let’s work demons 😭🤍😭🤍😭🤍😭🤍😭🤍," added @wrldofastargrl.

"Ty Harris looks a bit Feverish," added @sohali2012.

"Ty Harris is a good back up PG actually," said @TheJuliaYuki.

@crashoutking1 posted a picture of her and wrote, "always been a fan…".

Harris averaged 4.6 points per game with the Dallas Wings last season, but only played in five games because of a knee injury. Harris is best known for her great defense, and she would seem to have a lot of sense for the Fever.