Lakers Owner Makes Sophie Cunningham Wrestling Pitch Amid Caitlin Clark Enforcer Talk

There has been no shortage of jokes comparing the WNBA to the WWE in recent times. Said cracks were particularly evident following a particularly physical game between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun on June 17.

That contest saw Caitlin Clark both poked in the eye by Sun guard Jacy Sheldon and knocked to the floor by Connecticut's Marina Mabrey. This led Fever standout Sophie Cunningham to stand up for Clark, later tossing Sheldon to the court before being ejected from the game.

The aftermath of all that has only increased Cunningham's notoriety. And her unofficial role as an enforcer for the Fever and Clark, and her general popularity, has now led to an actual pitch from the world of professional wrestling.

“It’s been a build up for a couple of years now, of them not protecting the star player of the WNBA.” pic.twitter.com/FOavJEu4qY — Ken Swift (@kenswift) June 21, 2025

Jeannie Buss Wants Sophie Cunningham for Women of Wrestling

Cunningham's lack of hesitation in standing up for her teammates and her ability to stand on business, thrust her into the spotlight. The latest evidence coming in the form of an invitation from Women of Wrestling.

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeannie Buss, who is a co-owner of WOW, took to X in order to recruit Cunningham. Buss posted, "We would love to have @SophieCunning5 join us at @wowsuperheroes she is talented, dedicated and a fierce competitor!!"

We would love to have @SophieCunning5 join us at @wowsuperheroes she is talented, dedicated and a fierce competitor!! https://t.co/dRtiQdAIST — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) July 27, 2025

Buss actually tagged the wrong handle (Cunningham is @sophaller on X), which she corrected in a subsequent post. But all of the above was in response to an article from The Mirror, one that explained further the interest in seeing Sophie in the squared circle.

I tagged the an incorrect screen name - here is correct one @sophaller https://t.co/oa0ZVHjgWn — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) July 28, 2025

WOW's other co-owner David McClane was quoted saying this about Cunningham from San Diego Comic Con, “I'm from Indiana. I'm from Indianapolis, and that's the home of not only the second-best basketball team in the country this last year, but the biggest name in professional basketball today, Caitlin Clark. And Caitlin Clark has an enforcer. She's the Marty McSorley to Wayne Gretzky, and she is a stunning athlete."

“I flew to Las Vegas and watched them in action against the Aces, and I would love to have Sophie Cunningham in WOW, because she takes down the competition, and she makes sure that Caitlin Clark is safe on the basketball floor. We’d love to have Sophie in WOW," he continued.

It remains to be seen if Cunningham has any interest in a foray into professional wrestling.

However, if she were to pursue it, she surely would receive a massive pop from the crowd. Because after all, Sophie may already have the slam of the Summer.

