Fever's Sophie Cunningham Target of Sex Toy After Mother Warns to 'Watch Out'

There are strange sports traditions (looking at you, Detroit Red Wings squid tossers), but the WNBA may have officially entered uncharted territory. For the third time in a week, the now-infamous lime green sex toy made yet another unwelcome appearance on the court—this time during the Indiana Fever’s matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks Wednesday.

In this instance the airborne adult toy actually targeted a player––and Indiana Fever standout Sophie Cunningham was the unfortunate recipient when late in the second quarter after Sparks star Kelsey Plum made a free throw, the infamous sex-toy appeared to bounce off Cunningham’s foot, jolting the guard, to which Plum swiftly walked over and kicked the toy off the court.

SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM GOT HIT BY A DILDO 😭 pic.twitter.com/WVW9DaAalu — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) August 6, 2025

Ironically, Cunningham had taken to social media after the second sex-toy was hurled onto the court in Chicago when the Valkyries faced off against the Sky August 1 posting, “stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us.”

stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us. — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) August 2, 2025

Cunningham then talked about the budding trend on her podcast Show Me Something Tuesday, telling her co-host West Wilson that she was joking––but also not––when she made the post. She continued on to share a text her mom sent her about the situation.

“My parents and my sister they literally text me…before every single game saying, ‘good luck…’ but my mom…instead of my good luck text she goes, “watch out for flying dildos tonight.”

It’s unknown when the episode was filmed, but it was published to YouTube the same day that the rogue object came into Cunningham’s orbit. Some may wonder if it was mother’s intuition.

Unwelcome Sex Toy Trend Poses Serious Dangers to Players On The Court in the WNBA

Aug 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While it’s easy to see humor in the situation, throwing objects onto the court could be very dangerous for players who are constantly shuffling around. The potential of tripping and rolling and ankle, or worse is a reality.

The first incident––which took place in Atlanta when the Dream were hosting the Valkyries on July 29––was taken very seriously and ended in the perpetrator who was allegedly responsible for launching the object being immediately ejected. Days later, the man was arrested in College Park, Georgia, facing counts of disorderly conduct, public indecency/indecent exposure and criminal trespass.

Someone threw a green dildo on the court during a WNBA game tonight. pic.twitter.com/mFSESW6cfE — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 30, 2025

Staff at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles also immediately took action and ejected the fan who flung the object toward Cunningham.

And while there are obviously some who are willing to risk the consequences that come with the continued push to make this a trend in the WNBA, here’s hoping the lime green saga ends here… but in today’s world of viral moments and internet clout, you never know what’s going to fly next.

