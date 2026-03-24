Fever’s Social Media Gives Clear Reality Check About Kelsey Mitchell’s Status

Indiana Fever fans have a lot to look forward to this 2026 season, especially now that there's a ratified Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and a guarantee that a season will actually be taking place.

The Fever exceeded expectations last season by coming within a game of advancing to the WNBA Finals, ultimately coming up just short against the Las Vegas Aces (who went on to sweep the Phoenix Mercury in the Finals). And if the Fever were fully healthy for that series (specifically with star guard Caitlin Clark, who had to miss the entire postseason with an injury), there's a strong chance they would have won.

But that's all in the past. Indiana now has their sights set on making another deep postseason run. And while they're well-positioned to do so because they have Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Makayla Timpson on their roster, the front office has its work cut out, given all the impending free agency chaos.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Of course, the Fever's top priority is re-signing superstar guard Kelsey Mitchell, which is still very much in the cards given Clark and Boston's current contract status (at least for the 2026 season).

Fever’s Social Media Detail Offers Clue About Kelsey Mitchell’s Status

However, while it seems likely that Mitchell will return, the reality is that this is far from a certainty.

And this has been shown with several recent social media graphics from the Fever. One of which was a happy St. Patrick's Day post, which only showed Clark, Boston, and Timpson.

Many fans on social media were quick to notice Mitchell (who would usually be a mainstay on graphics like these) was absent.

And the same can be said about a March 23 post that conveyed there being 47 days until Opening Night, which was captioned, "we tip off the season right here at @GainbridgeFH 😤". Once again, this graphic featured Clark, Boston, and Timpson.

This shouldn't come as a surprise, and any future graphics will likely include these same three players who are under contract until the Fever sign more players in free agency and through the WNBA Draft.

But the bottom line is that every time Mitchell isn't shown on one of these graphics, it offers a harsh reality check that there's no guarantee she'll be back playing for the Fever in 2026 right now, which isn't something fans want to be reminded of every time the Fever admin makes a post.