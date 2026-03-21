Kelsey Mitchell Free Agency Becomes Key Decision for Fever After WNBA CBA

With the new WNBA collective bargaining agreement finally agreed to, offseason business will soon begin for the Indiana Fever.

It isn't any ordinary offseason either, as more than 100 players will be entering free agency in April, including most of the Fever's roster. But before they can make decisions on who to possibly bring in and how to navigate the deals for players who were on the team in 2025, Indiana must figure things out with Kelsey Mitchell.

Mitchell was a free agent before last season as well and the Fever wound up bringing her back under the core designation. That may prove to be the best short-term solution again—especially considering it is actually a rare opportunity.

Starting in 2027, players with seven years or more of service can no longer be cored, which would apply to Mitchell. However, that means the option is available now and coring her would lock Mitchell in on a one-year $1.4 million supermax contract.

It is uncertain how Mitchell feels about that, given she has earned the right to ask for a long-term commitment at max money, but perhaps she'd be amenable given the uncertainty the CBA discussions caused and would be willing to punt further decisions to next year.

The reason that solution would make sense for the Fever franchise is that it makes the salary cap more manageable given Aliyah Boston is now max-eligible this offseason and since Caitlin Clark will also be able to command the max a year earlier due to the new "EPIC" provision (Exceptional Performance on Initial Contract) in the CBA that allows players who earned All-WNBA honors on their rookie contracts to agree to a three-year max deal in lieu of the fourth year of said rookie deal.

This means beyond the current season, the Fever would need to commit to max contracts to Clark, Boston, and Mitchell in order to keep the trio together, which would account for more than half of the salary cap. Even with Clark still on her rookie contract, the three would eat up nearly 50% of the $7 million cap in 2026 assuming Boston takes advantage of the new CBA quirk.

Fever Previously Called Mitchell Top Priority

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7), Caitlin Clark (22) and Kelsey Mitchell (0) take a photo before the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mitchell has been with the Fever her entire career and played until the wheels fell off in leading Indiana just one game from the WNBA Finals in what was an injury-riddled 2025 season for the squad. So it makes sense that the franchise would want to keep the explosive scoring guard around.

In fact, GM Amber Cox said this in October: "I'm going to sound like a broken record from last year. The priority will be Kelsey Mitchell, and making sure she remains in a Fever jersey."

Of course, what Mitchell desires will also come into play, and we will soon see if anyone's stance has changed about her Fever future upon learning the details of the new CBA.