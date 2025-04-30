Fever Star Aliyah Boston Gets Blunt About Caitlin Clark's Physical Appearance Change
One of the biggest offseason stories regarding Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is her emphasis on adding strength in the weight room between her rookie and second WNBA seasons.
This emphasis on strength has manifested in Clark looking noticeably stronger in terms of her physical appearance, which has caught the attention of her huge fan base.
Clark spoke about her strength gain when speaking with the media after the Fever's April 28 training camp session, saying, "I mean, that was my biggest focus on the offseason, just trying to get stronger and really working on that... We were in here consistently, I think that was the biggest thing for myself, just having that consistency to be able to work on it for six months or whatever it was. I certainly feel stronger."
Clark's close friend and Fever teammate Aliyah Boston spoke on something similar when asked about the biggest change she has seen in Caitlin this offseason.
“I feel like everyone talks about it, I’ll see it on social media, they’ll be like, 'Caitlin has such strong muscles!' And don’t tell her I said that, either! Don’t even mention that," Boston responded, per an X post from @nosyone4.
"But I think her strength. I think she gets in the paint and she's able to bully her way in and finish strong at the basket," Boston continued. "I mean, everyone talks about, once again, her three-point shooting, and we've all seen her passing. But I think her ability to get downhill and really just stay on balance and score the ball is gonna be great this year too."
It's always fun to see Boston and Clark ribbing each other. But Boston will be thanking Clark for focusing on strength when the guard can draw defenders to her in the paint and create easy buckets for Boston this season.