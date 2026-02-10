Fever Star Aliyah Boston Reveals the Way Kelsey Plum Is Pushing Her at Unrivaled

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston has stood out as much as any player participating in Unrivaled this year.

This was on display once again Monday night as Boston finished with 33 points and dominated the glass with 16 rebounds in Phantom BC's 76-73 win over Vinyl BC. Boston's teammate, veteran Kelsey Plum, also had herself a big night, complete with the game-winning layup that clinched a playoff spot for the club.

KELSEY PLUM 30-PIECE AND GAME-WINNER 😱



Hit the 'too small' after clinching an @Unrivaledwbb Playoff spot for the Phantom 🫣 pic.twitter.com/MWxxDnVIwm — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) February 10, 2026

Plum poured in 30 points to go with Boston's tally, making the pair the first Unrivaled teammates to score more than 30 in the same game.

One benefit of player's choosing to play in Unrivaled is it allows them to work with other WNBA stars they don't normally get a chance to team up with. Boston expressed how much she has benefitted from sharing the floor with Plum after the win.

"It's grown from the time we became teammates. I love KP. I think she's pushing me in a different way, definitely mentally, which I think I needed to grow the most," Boston said.

Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Plum made history, becoming the first #Unrivaled teammates to score 30+ points in the same game.



I asked Boston how their relationship has grown.



“It’s grown from the time we became teammates. I love KP. I think she’s pushing me in a different way.” pic.twitter.com/J2e7JrA8R7 — Wendell Epps (@epps_wendell) February 10, 2026

Aliyah Boston's Growth in Unrivaled Can't Be Denied

Mar 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Vinyl BC forward Aliyah Boston (7) drives to the basket past Rose BC forward Azura Stevens (23) during the first quarter of the Unrivaled Championship game at Wayfair Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Phantom BC has benefited heavily from Boston's elite dominance in the paint combined with Plum's lethal three-point shot. It's easily arguable the duo can be labeled the most threatening one-two punch in Unrivaled.

Playing alongside another facilitator, especially when competing in the offseason, has contributed to Boston polishing her skills, specifically from the three-point line, where she has noticeably been taking more attempts.

Boston previously shared how that was a focus for her development.

"I spent the offseason honestly just shooting a lot threes, I know that's something I want to be able to be ready to do consistently for the Fever, and so that was definitely my mindset and goal going into it," she said.

But Boston has also taken the opportunity in Miami to learn from others, Plum in particular.

"KP is hard worker she comes in, she gets extra shots up, she just continues to work. She's a great communicator, which I love the most, and I just think we continue to build that connection every single time we step on that floor, so it's a beauty to see," she added.

Competing in Unrivaled appears to have helped Boston both from an individual standpoint and in learning lessons from her new teammates, and the Indiana Fever are set to reap the rewards of her growth come the WNBA season.

