Fever's Unrivaled 1-on-1 Matchups Revealed

In Unrivaled's inaugural season it wasn't the league's normal 3-on-3 format that drew the largest audience, that honor instead went to the 1-on-1 tournament that was won by Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier.

Collier is out with injury this go round, so it is a guarantee there will be a new champion crowned—with two key Indiana Fever players in the mix.

The Fever have four players in Unrivaled, though Aari McDonald has not played since her first appearance due to injury. Meanwhile, Lexie Hull is not participating in the tournament, so that leaves Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell to represent the franchise in the festivities.

Here's who the two Indiana stars will face off with as part of the 16 first-round matchups.

No. 1 Seed Kelsey Mitchell Faces No. 8 Seed Rachel Banham

Sep 30, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) celebrates after making a play against the Las Vegas Aces during the second quarter of game five of the second round of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Mitchell's speed makes her arguably the most feared matchup in a 1-on-1 setting. And unfortunately for Rachel Banham of the Lunar Owls (and Chicago Sky), she drew the electric Fever guard who is a member of Hive BC in Unrivaled.

Banham has a slight height advantage over Mitchell, but it's hard to see that mattering much considering the latter's ability to break down her defender off the dribble and score at will.

Expect Mitchell to have no trouble moving on here.

No. 4 Seed Aliyah Boston Faces No. 5 Seed Alyssa Thomas

Sep 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) gestures during game three against the Las Vegas Aces of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

This may be the most anticipated matchup from a spiciness standpoint. Both Boston and Thomas are known for physical play and the pair have already gone at one another in Unrivaled this season when Boston's Phantom squad took on the Phoenix Mercury star's Laces BC team.

Boston has looked to expand her game during her time in Miami and it will be interesting to see if the work she's put in on her outside shot helps her when it comes to 1-on-1 action.

While Thomas is a force to reckoned with, Boston is a more skilled scorer, which could be the difference when they face off and battle on the block.

What's at Stake?

It isn't just bragging rights that are on the on the line when it comes to Unrivaled's 1-on-1 tournament, as plenty of prize money is up for grabs. The champion will win $200,000, while the runner-up gets $50,000, and each semifinalist takes home 25,000.

THE BRACKET IS IN 👀 1on1 Tournament presented by @Sprite starts Wednesday 2/11 on truTV and TRUST US we cannot wait 🍿🎥 So for the time being... make sure you head over to our website and fill out your bracket ➡️



Who do think will be CROWNED THE ONE? 👀 pic.twitter.com/2y3nEeseBa — Unrivaled Basketball (@Unrivaledwbb) February 7, 2026

We'll see how the Fever players fare when the first-round tips off on February 11.

Recommended Reading: