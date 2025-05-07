Indiana Fever Cut Rookie in Latest WNBA Roster Move
Just as with any other WNBA team, the Indiana Fever have difficult decisions to make in terms of cutting their roster down before the regular season begins.
Indiana was going to be one of the toughest rosters to make for any rookie who was drafted there, if only because of the plethora of veteran and star players the team boasts. And the first casualties of this were Bree Hall (who was the team's No. 20 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft) and veteran guard Jillian Alleyne, who were cut from the team on Monday.
When speaking about having to cut players on Tuesday, Fever head coach Stephanie White said, "I think we always wish there were more roster spots, so that we can have some of those development positions. But we also know it's part of it. And it sucks, but giving players opportunities to potentially get on other teams is important to us as an organization, and important to them for their careers. It's tough, but we know it's part of it."
And the Fever made one more roster cut on May 7, announcing on social media that they waived forward Yvonne Ejim, who was the No. 33 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft for Indiana.
It will be interesting to see where Ejim goes from here. This seems to suggest that the Fever are strongly considering keeping Makayla Timpson on their team this season, who was the No. 19 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
If that is the case, she would be the only 2025 rookie to make the Fever's regular season roster.