Indiana Fever Reach Decision on Chloe Bibby's Roster Status

It's safe to say Chloe Bibby's Indiana Fever audition has gone well. Since being added to the team last Friday, Bibby's fit with the Fever has been seamless.

This has obviously been recognized by Indiana brass, because after the conclusion of her initial 7-day contract, the team has announced the signing of Bibby for the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season.

Bibby Thriving With Fever

The decision should come as no surprise, as Bibby quickly found a role in the rotation—just as she projected upon joining the squad.

Bibby's ability to spread the floor from the forward position has been a welcome addition. She has chipped in 18 points in only 24 minutes of action across two games with the Fever. That while knocking down 4 of 8 shots from beyond the arc.

Fever head coach Stephanie White had perhaps already foreshadowed the commitment.

"She just gives us a different look than any of our other post players," White said after Bibby's first game on Sunday.

"With Bibby, she's a stretch four and she's a shooter—we haven't had that," she added following the team's most recent victory over the Phoenix Mercury.

The in-season additions made by the Fever front office have really bolstered the roster. First with guard Aari McDonald becoming a key contributor and vital piece (particularly amid Caitlin Clark's injury). And now with Bibby adding an element the squad was missing when it comes to filling the stretch four void.

The Fever have found a stride recently in part due to said acquisitions. The next step is seeing how formidable the team can be at full strength—once Clark is finally back on the floor.

