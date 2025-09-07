Indiana Fever WNBA Playoff Berth Earns Admiration

Nothing has come easy this season for the Indiana Fever. That is why the team's win over the Washington Mystics to secure a spot in the WNBA Playoffs is worth celebrating.

Let's start with the obvious, the Fever have had to navigate the vast majority of the year without superstar Caitlin Clark, who was available for only 13 games and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Of course, Clark is far from the only injury Indiana has had to deal with. Five players have been sidelined for the duration, including standout Sophie Cunningham and pivotal backup point guard addition Aari McDonald.

This put the Fever in a position to have to add numerous injury replacements on hardship contracts throughout the season—hence the team picture featuring 16 players (18 have suited up this year).

your 2025 Indiana Fever 🥰 pic.twitter.com/96EFDI90sV — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) September 6, 2025

That all doesn't even factor in marquee free agent addition DeWanna Bonner appearing in only nine games with Indiana before she asked out and eventually landed with the Phoenix Mercury.

So, one would understand why the players would savor this accomplishment, as the victory over the Mystics locked up at least the seventh seed and the franchise's first winning season since 2015.

If you said at start of yr:



Clark will play 13 gms

5 players will suffer major injuries

One would leave

18 different players will suit up



And Fever IMPROVE on last year’s record?



There’s no question:

IND needs Clark to reach ceiling

2025 Fever have shown incredible resiliency — Pat Boylan Fever/Pacers (@PatBoylanPacers) September 7, 2025

All of the above led team general manager Amber Cox to take to social media to express a message that aligns with the prevalent sentiment.

"In 15 seasons in this league, I have never seen anything like this group.

Every single member of this team, coaching staff and support staff is special - believing in one another thru an insane amount of adversity. I’m so damn proud of them. ❤️," Cox wrote.

Fever Coach Stephanie White Deserves Credit

Aug 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Numerous players have stepped up in the process of clinching a playoff spot, from core pieces like Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull, to players who have come in down the stretch like Odyssey Sims and Aerial Powers. But one person who deserves some credit for all of it is Fever coach Stephanie White.

Coaches receive blame when teams don't play with demonstrable effort, so it is only right the same energy is kept when a squad shows as much perseverance as Indiana has.

And appropriately enough, White was also the coach of the Fever the last time the team had more wins than losses.

the 2025 indiana fever making it all the way to the playoffs despite 5 different season ending injuries pic.twitter.com/4Pjb0uOp1h — hope ✦ (@feverpitch22) September 7, 2025

It remains to be seen how far the Fever can extend their season. But the fact that this team is still standing for the playoffs is certainly worthy of some praise and admiration.

