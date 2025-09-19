Insider Reveals If Caitlin Clark Can Play in Fever vs Aces WNBA Playoff Series

Anybody who is reading this knows that the Indiana Fever produced an upset win over the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs. Just about nobody predicted that Indiana would be able to beat the Dream in their winner-take-all Game 3 matchup on September 18, but that's exactly what the Fever ended up doing.

The Fever advancing to the WNBA Semifinals (where they face the No. 2-seeded Las Vegas Aces) would not have come as a surprise if fans were informed about it at the beginning of this 2025 season. This is because Indiana was expected to compete for a championship this season after their successful offseason that included bringing Stephanie White on board to be their head coach and acquiring several veterans to pair with their existing core of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell.

But expectations have changed dramatically since then, largely because Caitlin Clark has only played in 13 games this season.

Jul 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts with a possible injury after a play against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

On September 4, Clark announced that she will be missing the remainder of the 2025 season because she essentially ran out of time working her way back from a groin and an ankle injury. While nothing has changed since then, videos of Clark seemingly moving well in practice and on the Fever's sidelines during games have sparked some optimism among fans that, given Indiana advancing to the next round, there's a chance No. 22 could return to the court in these playoffs.

Insider Shuts Down Caitlin Clark's Potential Return Amid Fever Postseason Run

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but Caitlin Clark won't be playing in this postseason. And IndyStar Fever insider Chloe Peterson explained why she wouldn't be able to (even if she was healthy enough) in a September 18 article.

"While Clark could have returned at any point in the regular season, each team needs to submit an active roster ahead of the WNBA playoffs. Only players on that submitted active roster are eligible to play in the postseason," Peterson wrote.

"Clark, who is out for the season with a right groin injury, was left off the active roster," she added.

So no matter what Caitlin. Clark CAN NOT come back even in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/6TS5ARXi7F — Krysta (@Krysta____) September 18, 2025

Hopefully, there weren't too many fans out there who were letting themselves think there was a chance that Clark could return to the court against the Aces.

The good news is that she'll surely be active and enthusiastic on Indiana's bench during this WNBA Semifinals series and should be 100% injury-free long before the 2026 season rolls around.

