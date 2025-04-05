Kelsey Mitchell Forecasts Fever Court Chemistry With Offseason Additions
While plenty of top-tier WNBA players switched teams either via trade or through free agency this offseason, the biggest story overall might be the plethora of moves the Indiana Fever made to re-tool their roster, mainly through proven WNBA veterans and former champions who have immediately turned the team into 2025 championship contenders.
Of course, championships aren't won solely off of name value. The Fever have a lot of work ahead of them once training camp starts on April 27 to get all of these new roster pieces meshing and gelling well together before their first regular season game on May 17.
It remains to be seen how quickly this Fever court chemistry occurs. But star guard Kelsey Mitchell (who re-signed with the team this offseason) is excited about bringing the team's pieces together, which she conveyed during an April 4 episode of Just Women's Sports' Sports Are Fun!' podcast.
“I think that culture has been built since our [2024] season ended... I think that the sky could be the limit for us this year because we're young, we're active, and we just added vets, but we also added good size and good depth to our roster, even if people don't believe in it," Mitchell said.
When asked which new addition she's most excited to play with, Mitchell said, "I would have to say DeWanna Bonner, from a legend standpoint. She has won so much with [Diana Taurasi]. She's one of the ones that a lot of people talk about, as far as winning is concerned, as far as seeing it all and doing it with some of the best.
"So she played with [Brittney Griner], she watched DT break records and be the best guard I’ve ever seen," Mitchell continued. "So I get to learn and soak up a lot of knowledge.
"And then I get to pass it to Caitlin," Mitchell concluded with a laugh. "It's good!"
Fever fans are also feeling good about how Bonner, Mitchell, Clark, and the rest of the team will fit together this season.