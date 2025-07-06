Kelsey Mitchell Joins Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston on Fever WNBA All-Star List

The Indiana Fever will be well represented at WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis. Not only will the festivities take place from the team's home arena, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but the Fever will have a heavy presence on the floor as well.

That's due to Caitlin Clark being named a team captain for the squad coached by Cheryl Reeve, Aliyah Boston also making the roster as a starter, and now star shooting guard Kelsey Mitchell joining them as a member of the reserves announced Sunday by the league.

Kelsey Mitchell continues to shine bright 💫



congrats to Kelz on becoming a 3x WNBA All-Star!



learn more: https://t.co/MbhR975r0Y pic.twitter.com/R0Bm8hKjlG — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 6, 2025

This will mark Mitchell's third WNBA All-Star appearance and the distinction is well deserved. The electric scorer is averaging 19.3 points per game and her production has been much needed considering the injury absence from Clark. Which likely made Mitchell's selection an easy decision for the coaches who chose the reserves.

The Fever foundational trio has now made the All-Star team as a collective in back-to-back seasons and will have a chance to put on a show in front of the hometown fans amid the events taking place July 18 and 19.

Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell will all be All Stars in back to back seasons pic.twitter.com/cvqe4OOwGn — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) July 6, 2025

The only remaining question is if Clark will be able to pick both her Fever teammates when she drafts against fellow captain, and Minnesota Lynx star, Napheesa Collier.

Clark has already revealed her goal of selecting her fellow Fever All-Stars. And surely WNBA fans will be intrigued by the possible storyline that would come with them linking up and attempting to best the rest of the league's standouts.

One thing is for certain, if Clark is able to select Mitchell, the All-Star backcourt duo will continue to cook.

