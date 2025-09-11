We’re nearing the end of the WNBA season, which means awards season is right around the corner. Teams are campaigning for MVP, Most Improved Player, and, of course, All-WNBA honors. The All-WNBA teams are split into First and Second Team selections, with the First reserved for the league’s elite — and this year, few players have made a stronger case than Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell.

For years, Kelsey Mitchell has been one of the WNBA’s most electric scorers — but in 2025, she’s taken her game to another level. On an Indiana Fever team under the league’s brightest spotlight and battling through a season riddled with injuries — including the long-term loss of superstar Caitlin Clark — Mitchell shouldered the scoring load and became the steady force that kept Indiana’s offense alive.

Kelsey Mitchell has the most seasons in WNBA history with 100+ three-pointers made. pic.twitter.com/bbAoBRdIiK — FeverStats (@FeverStats) September 10, 2025

Mitchell has long been known as a bucket-getter — a career 38% shooter from deep (nearly 40% this season) with the speed to blow past defenders and score from anywhere on the floor. But this season, her impact has gone far beyond points. In the absence of Clark, she’s taken on more playmaking responsibilities while sharpening her defense under the guidance of assistant coach and defensive specialist Briann January. Mitchell has not only elevated her all-around game but also helped carry a battered Indiana squad — pieced together at times with a revolving cast of hardship signees — into the playoffs.

Statistically, she belongs in the conversation with the league’s elite guards. Averaging over 20 points per game, she even surpassed WNBA legend Tamika Catchings, making her the only player in the Fever’s history to put up that stat. Mitchell landed at no. 3 overall for points per game, but surpassed all others at her position, making her the top scoring guard in the WNBA.

Kelsey Mitchell is the first player in Fever franchise history to have a 20+ PPG season. pic.twitter.com/ehszROoxCk — FeverStats (@FeverStats) September 10, 2025

Indiana Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell Steps Up in the Absence of Superstar Caitlin Clark

What makes her case even stronger is the context. Clark’s injuries forced Mitchell into the spotlight in ways she hadn’t been asked to carry before, and she thrived. And when the Fever needed a closer, she stepped up.

One key example being when Mitchell led Indiana in a stunning comeback against the Connecticut Sun on August 17, rallying from a 21-point deficit to win 99-93 in overtime. Mitchell scored a career-high 38 points in the victory, with a significant portion of those points (34) coming after halftime and in the overtime period. This comeback marked the largest in Fever franchise history.

Kelsey Mitchell put on a SHOW 🤩



scoring 34 of her 38 points in the second half and overtime, she led us to our largest comeback win in franchise history today against the Sun. pic.twitter.com/V3oNfZBbR9 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 17, 2025

Beyond the numbers, Mitchell’s impact shows up in the intangibles. She's been a steady presence for a Fever squad constantly reshaping its identity as new lineups cycled in throughout the season, playing heavy minutes in every one of their 44 games.

All-WNBA First Team is about honoring players who don’t just put up numbers, but who define the season. Despite bobbing and weaving through a seemingly never-ending cycle of adversity, Mitchell guided Indiana through what was arguably one of the toughest seasons to date — and it’s past time her name gets etched among the league’s very best.

