Pat McAfee Praises Sophie Cunningham's 'Black Belt' Caitlin Clark Support for Fever

If you're fan of women's basketball or the Indiana Fever, you surely know about all of the extracurricular activity that took place during the team's June 17 win over the Connecticut Sun.

Specifically, how star guard Caitlin Clark was shoved to the ground in the third quarter by Marina Mabrey (which prompted Clark and Mabrey to get a technical), and then how Fever guard Sophie Cunningham seemed to retaliate by wrapping Sun guard Jacy Sheldon (who poked Clark in the eye before Mabrey shoved her) and sent her toward the court floor while Sheldon went for a layup with about one minute of game remaining.

This sparked a brief brawl between the Fever and the Sun, which led to Cunningham, Sheldon, and Sun player Lindsay Allen getting ejected. It has also prompted a lot of discussion about whether what Cunningham did was cheap or whether she was just being a good teammate for Clark.

SOPHIE SAID AINT SHIT SWEET pic.twitter.com/vo9Mq2MFN3 — correlation (@nosyone4) June 18, 2025

ESPN personality Pat McAfee delivered his own opinion about this during a June 18 episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

"It feels like Caitlin Clark is going to get treated in a certain way in this league for a long time. She's not a rookie anymore. She has already proved herself. She has won. And then there was some ladies last night that were trying to get a little physical," McAfee said.

"And last year, I think something we noticed... when Caitlin would get bullied, nobody would do nothing... They bring in Sophie Cunningham, I had no idea Sophie Cunningham was a black belt at the age of six! Boom! 'Jacy Sheldon, that's cute. You want to poke [Clark] in the eye?... I'll take a take-foul, and you'll eat the deck a little bit here.'

Sophie!



Taekwondo Black Belt, at 6 years old.



Always been that GIRL, always will be… pic.twitter.com/hMXRo38u3U — Sophie Cunningham Fan Club (@SophieC_FanClub) June 18, 2025

"I love it," McAfee concluded of what Cunningham did on Tuesday.

Most Fever fans will surely share McAfee's stance.

