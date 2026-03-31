Lexie Hull’s Bikini Post Sparks 1-Word Reaction From Caitlin Clark

When it comes time for the Indiana Fever to protect their five players for the April 3 Expansion Draft, it's safe to assume that Lexie Hull will be included among those five.

Hull is a restricted free agent this offseason after having spent her entire WNBA career in Indiana. However, if the Fever do protect her, they'll be able to match any offer she received in free agency. And it would be shocking if they didn't do so, given how much she has meant to the team in recent years.

Hull is the type of player every team wants. Blue-collar, gritty, and willing to take damage (literally) to help her team win games. Hull will typically defend the opposing team's top guard each night, is an excellent three-pointer shooter, and provides a fantastic locker room presence. This last point can't be understated, especially because Indiana's elite chemistry and camaraderie were clearly a part of what helped them advance to the WNBA Semifinals last season.

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) celebrates a made basket with guard Lexie Hull | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Superstar guard Caitlin Clark was not on the court for Indiana during that playoff run. Yet, she was still showing her support from the sidelines during every game. And her friendship with Hull has transcended their time playing together, as the two often attend off-court events together.

Caitlin Clark's Comment on Lexie Hull's Beach Bikini Post Turns Heads

Since they're not all in Indianapolis during the WNBA offseason, much of the Fever's interactions are virtual, typically through comments on each other's social media accounts.

This remained the case on March 30, when Hull made an Instagram post that showed she was in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur (in Mexico), which was captioned, "quick reset 🧡". Many of the photos in the collage showed Hull in bikinis, several of which also included her fiancée, Will Matthiessen.

The top comment on the post is from Clark, who simply wrote, "Hot".

She followed this up with another comment that read, "Didn’t know Will also does photography. Amazing news".

Clark isn't the only Fever star to have commented, as Aliyah Boston also wrote, "Oooooweeeee😍😍😍". Aerial Powers shared a similar sentiment, writing, "😍😍".

Assuming that Hull is indeed protected by Indiana and they match whatever top offer she gets in free agency, she'll soon be back in Indianapolis alongside Clark, Boston, and whoever else is on their roster when the Fever look to win a championship during this upcoming 2026 campaign.