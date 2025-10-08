Lexie Hull Shares Indiana Fever Squad Black Eye Surprise

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark said it all when praising her teammate and friend Lexie Hull during her October 2 exit interview.

"Every team in this league should want a Lexie Hull type of player on their team," Clark said. "Never once have I seen her be disappointed in the amount she played. And I was here at the beginning of last year, when she was getting [Did Not Play's]. And she was the exact same person as she is right now."

"I'm like, 'Lex, you just play reckless.' I was holding my breath these last few games, but that literally sums up the type of person she is," Clark added. "She's selfless, she's going to go out there, she's gonna lay it all on the line for this team. There was never a doubt in her mind if she was ever gonna play a game in the playoffs where she had pain. She was gonna go out there and she was gonna play.

"That really just sums up who she is. And we're really fortunate to have her as a part of our organization, and I hope it's like that for many years to come, too," Clark concluded.

As if Clark's comments weren't proof enough, fans have to look no further than Hull sustaining several brutal injuries — most notably when she clashed heads with an opponent in late August that ended up with her having two black eyes — for more evidence of Hull being a "reckless" player (in a good way) on the court.

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) smile from the bench Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky, 97-77. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lexie Hull Shares Hilarious Fever Black Eye photo

Hull made an Instagram post on October 7 that featured multiple snapshots of her 2025 campaign. The post was captioned, "smiling through it all because I LOVE my job!! thankful for year 4! this group was a special one ❤️

"last slide has a surprise 😘".

A scroll to the last slide shows a hilarious Fever team photo where everyone on the roster, aside from Hull, is sporting (digitally created) black eyes, surely as a way to pay homage to Hull's iconic black eyes from earlier in the year.

Several Fever players have commented on the black eye photo. Aliyah Boston wrote, "Last slide 😭😭I freaking love you," and Sydney Colson added, "The song and the black eyes😂".

Hull was a visual representation of Indiana's relentless and resilient team identity in 2025, which is why fans are already clamoring for her to re-sign with the franchise for 2026.

