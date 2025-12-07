Lexie Hull Flips Caitlin Clark’s ‘Exposed’ Comment Right Back at Her

One way that Indiana Fever fans managed to pass the time during the last WNBA offseason was by keeping up with what their team's star players were doing off the court. This was usually through social media posts, when players let their followers behind the curtain, so to speak, showing them snippets of what their lives look like when they're not in the thick of a season.

Of course, any videos that included superstar guard Caitlin Clark were the most sought after. And thankfully for fans, Fever wing Lexie Hull made multiple TikTok posts showing what she and Clark would get up to during their spare time in the offseason after Clark's rookie WNBA campaign.

Sep 9, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) laugh from the bench during the game against the Minnesota Lynx at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Smith-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

One example of this is when Hull posted a TikTok of her and Clark trying various drinks in Hull's car together last October. They could be seen ordering their drinks in the drive-thru, and when the barista asked Clark whether she was indeed Caitlin Clark, she responded by saying, "Maybe."

Then Hull and Clark received golden mugs from the coffee shop, which meant they'd get free drinks every time they returned. Then the duo reviewed the drinks they received.

Lexie and Caitlin enjoying the offseason trying fruit drinks



“You’re Caitlin Clark right?”



“Maybe” 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/N1rFJKdnCI — correlation (@nosyone4) October 8, 2024

Lexie Hull Calls Caitlin Clark Out Amid Collagen "Exposed" Comment

There hasn't been any fresh content of Hull and Clark together during this current Fever offseason. Hull has been posting, however, including a TikTok video she made on December 6 that took fans through a typical day in her life right now.

One of the first things Hull did was make a drink that included creatine and collagen powders, along with vitamin C. She then said, "And then I drank the collagen. It was absolutely horrible in taste, so good luck with that!" Hull then showed the rest of her day, which included working out in the Fever's weight room, getting a flat tire fixed, taking calls and meetings for her new beauty brand, and spending time with her dog.

The post's top comment is from Clark, who wrote, "This is the first time I’ve ever seen u take collagen like this lollllllll exposed".

It didn't take Hull long to clap back at her Fever friend and teammate, as she replied, saying, "How would you know? You don’t hang out with me".

lexie drinking shots of collagen and caitlin bantering as usual pic.twitter.com/Ak0JUfnJPi — correlation (@nosyone4) December 7, 2025

It sounds like Hull is missing Clark's company right about now and is exposing her for not hanging out with her. Although the two were together at The Annika Pro-Am golf tournament this month, it appears that they haven't spent as much time together this offseason as they did last year. But one would imagine this will change soon.

