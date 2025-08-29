Lexie Hull Pulls Shades Back on Eye-Popping Fever Battle Wounds

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull is known for her gritty defense, blue-collar mentality and willingness to sacrifice her body on the court. On Tuesday night against the Seattle Storm, that reputation was on full display when Hull collided with Storm forward Gabby Williams in a battle for position.

The clash happened just a few minutes into the first quarter after Storm guard Skylar Diggins fumbled her grip on the ball and Hull —never afraid to do the dirty work — quickly turned and dove for possession. Williams, with the same plan of attack, also launched in the ball’s direction and the two ran into each other head-on in a major collision that left both players splayed on the court, in need of some time to get back on their feet.

Lexie Hull checks back in. She’s got a sizable knot on her forehead, but is otherwise OK, apparently — thankfully. pic.twitter.com/91mayPH2KL — hank 🇰🇷 (@Brian_Haenchen) August 26, 2025

Hull and Williams were both sent to the locker rooms to get assessed for head injuries, with fans worried that the injury bug that had been ravaging the Fever squad all-season long had finally caught up to Hull.

Luckily, early in the second quarter, Hull checked back into the game to a roaring ovation from relieved fans, and sporting an impossible-to-ignore knot on her forehead.

Fever Center Aliyah Boston Says Lexie Hull is 'The Definition of Tough' After On-Court Collision

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) and Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) celebrate Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I feel like Lexie is the definition of tough," Hull’s teammate Aliyah Boston said to the media in the post game interview.

"When you think of her as a player, the way she hustles, she likes to get loose balls, extra offensive possessions. That's what she does. I mean, she got hit, she came back and just continued to contribute again. She was a pest on defense, just making her presence felt, offensive rebounds," Boston continued.”

By Thursday, Hull was taking the moment in stride, responding to a concerned fan on TikTok who had asked the status of the ping-pong ball sized knot.

Lexie Hull Shows Off Shiners From Storm Game

“It’s funny you ask that,” Hull replied behind a set of large sunglasses.

She then pulled the glasses up to reveal a set of dark shiners under both eyes cheekily saying, “It’s not doing great. I wish this was a filter but…this is insane. This is what I look like." Hull then joked, "But the knot is gone.”

Fans flooded social media with words of encouragement — one even offering a cheeky tip for when she gets back out on the court saying, “pls consider this fashion accessory, my warrior heroine,” with a picture of a football helmet under the comment.

Pls consider this fashion accessory, my warrior heroine. pic.twitter.com/guQazj8iKm — what Orwell said (@dgradost) August 29, 2025

Another fan suggested wearing the bruising around as a badge of honor saying, “Lexie, you can cover that up when out in public if you want, but girl, show it off during a game. This just shows how f—g tough you are and nobody better mess with you ♥️”

Though the clash was a scary sight, Hull managed to help Indiana come away with a blowout 95-75 victory over Seattle, even registering the highest plus/minus — at +31 on the team — a testament to the resilience that makes her a beloved member of the Fever squad.

