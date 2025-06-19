Lexie Hull's 2-Word Verdict on Feisty Fever vs Sun Scuffles Says it All

The women's basketball community is still buzzing about what happened between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun on June 17. While the basketball played during the game itself was entertaining enough, the story of the contest was the several physical altercations that occurred, which resulted in technical fouls, flagrant fouls, and ejections for members of each team.

One player who didn't play a huge part in these physical exchanges is Fever standout guard Lexie Hull. While she gave Jacy Sheldon a piece of her mind after Sheldon poked Caitlin Clark in the eye in the third quarter (which led to Marina Mabrey shoving Clark to the floor), Hull never got physical with any Sun players.

Hull spoke with the media before the Fever's June 19 showdown against the Golden State Valkyries. And she didn't mince words when asked about all the physicality her team has recently experienced.

"Holy cow!" Hull said, per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar. "I mean, you see our bruises, you see our scratches. But I mean, we just have to play through it. I think that's part of this game, is being able to know how the game is getting called, know how it's getting played, and be able to be the tougher team. And I think you saw that last time."

Lexie Hull won a national championship at Stanford, and she’s back in the Bay Area for the first time as a WNBA player.



On being back in the Bay and her excitement for the W to have a team out here: pic.twitter.com/42XXg7cP0g — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 19, 2025

If there is any in-game physicality during Thursday's Fever vs. Valkyries game, it's hard to imagine that any extracurricular activity will occur, given good relationships among players from both sides (such as Clark and her former Iowa teammate Kate Martin).

Then again, the WNBA always brings surprises.

