Lexie Hull, Sophie Cunningham Stun With Outfit Display Before Fever Game vs Sky
The Indiana Fever are less than an hour away from opening up their 2025 WNBA season against the Chicago Sky. Given how long Fever fans have waited to see their team back in action, this Saturday, May 17, feels like a holiday for the fan base.
It certainly must feel like a holiday for the Fever players. And they must be eager to show the women's basketball community how they look on the court together, given the many different roster pieces that have been added to the franchise over this past offseason.
But before the Fever can show how they look on the court, they're going to show off how they're looking off the court with their pregame outfits.
This pregame outfit display started with star guard Caitlin Clark, who appeared to Chicago's United Center with a very business-like outfit that included eye-catching heels.
While standout guard Sophie Cunningham isn't going to play on Saturday, that doesn't mean she would skip out on her Fever pregame debut outfit, as she appeared at the game wearing a black jacket with heels and a partially see-through under outfit.
She posed next to her "twin", Lexie Hull, for the pregame photos. Hull was wearing a grey dress with a green purse. Yahoo Sports posted an X video of the two together with the caption, "Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham strike a pose together before their season-opener 📸✨".
Perhaps Hull can help make up for what not having Cunningham on the court will mean for the Fever on Saturday.