The Fever Are Building a Roster Fit to Run With Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever still have some moves to make to complete the full roster, but the ones they've already made have been telling—as the Fever's focus in free agency was clearly geared toward retaining the team's core and finding pieces that fit around it.

Of course, the biggest addition the Fever will make between the 2025 and 2026 seasons is a healthy Caitlin Clark. And with their free agency signings thus far, the franchise is putting itself in a position to capitalize.

The first order of business was bringing back players Clark is already comfortable with. She and Kelsey Mitchell have combined to construct the most potent offensive backcourt in the WNBA, retaining Mitchell makes it difficult to load up on Clark defensively without leaving someone on an island with her electric-scoring shooting guard partner.

Lexie Hull fits seamlessly alongside any combination of players due to her defensive intensity, hustle, and shooting. While Sophie Cunningham also brings toughness and is one of the league's best three-point shooters. Those two have already proven to be perimeter fits with Clark so running it back made sense.

Fever Additions Bolster Existing Core

Jun 22, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Monique Billings (25) waves after defeating the Connecticut Sun at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The roster additions the Fever made gave a good sense of how they view the team's identity. Clark is at her best in transition, and the squad now has personnel to complement that.

Monique Billings was a huge pickup in that regard, as her skillset should only emphasize the team's dynamic while providing size. Billings is an excellent screener, which should help free Clark up to playmake. She's also mobile in the open floor and already displayed quick chemistry with her new point guard when playing together for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

In addition, she shot 81% at the rim last season, so she should feast in pick and roll action. That while also providing the team with capable defense at size.

Tyasha Harris was another strong add and could be an under the radar steal. Harris was brought in to backup Clark, but her profile may prove she is a fit beyond bench depth. Harris is a feisty defender, which is a welcome trait to a backcourt known much more for offensive firepower. She is also another knockdown shooter. So when the Fever go small, she could find minutes next to Clark, and of course Mitchell, in spurts as a result.

All of this is without even mentioning Aliyah Boston, another existing pillar of the franchise's foundation. Clark and Boston have already shown to be an extraordinary guard-post duo, but Boston improved as a floor-runner last season and clearly worked on her outside shot during her time at Unrivaled.

Put all that together, and you have a roster ready to space the floor and run with Caitlin Clark.