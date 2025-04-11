Natasha Howard Is an Ideal Outlet for Caitlin Clark on Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark not only broke the WNBA's single-game assists record as a rookie with the Indiana Fever, but she also set a new mark for dimes in a single season as well. However, even with her assists adding up to prodigious numbers, there were numerous instances where Clark's pinpoint outlet passes were not converted. Enter Natasha Howard.
Howard was the first free agent move made by the Fever after ensuring Kelsey Mitchell was re-signed, and for good reason. The franchise clearly valued Howard's experience and winning pedigree. Yet, it is one aspect of her game that will likely make her a particularly fruitful acquisition for the Fever: Her ability to run the floor and score at the rim.
Howard has earned the nickname "Flash" over her WNBA tenure, and Indiana was in dire need of frontcourt players who could get down the floor and finish in transition last year. This makes her the perfect fit to flash down the court and catch said outlet passes from Clark.
This was not something Howard shied away from in her introductory press conference with the team back in February, stating simply, “I can’t wait to run the floor and get those passes.”
The Fever provided a glimpse of what that may look like in sharing a highlight from Howard's time playing in EuroLeague action. The clip was just one of many instances that has seen the new Fever forward beat the defense down the court for the easy bucket.
While the Fever made numerous roster improvements over the WNBA offseason, perhaps none will assist Clark's penchant for passing more than Howard. Because both should make the other's life easier, while increasing the degree of difficulty for opponents attempting to keep the Fever off the scoreboard.