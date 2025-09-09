Rebecca Lobo Reveals Indiana Fever Made Unfortunate Recent WNBA History

Indiana Fever fans don't need to be told about how their team has been dealt a brutal hand when it comes to injuries this season.

Of course, this starts with superstar Caitlin Clark. The second-year guard having to sit out of the Fever's first WNBA preseason game back in early May because of quad tightness ended up being precursor for what could become an injury-plagued season for No. 22. She only played in 13 total games because of several soft tissue injuries, and she announced last week that she will be missing the rest of this season, regardless of how far the Fever can go in the playoffs, because she ran out of time to rehab her current groin injury safely and smartly.

But Clark's injuries aren't the only serious ailments Indiana has had to handle. On August 7, point guard Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald both suffered season-ending injuries (a torn ACL for Colson and a broken foot for McDonald). Sophie Cunningham tore her MCL on August 17, which required surgery and will keep her out for the rest of 2025. And what started as knee soreness for forward Chloe Bibby will also keep her relegated to the bench.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and guard Sophie Cunningham (8) watch from the bench during the first half of a game against the Washington Mystics on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Fever having five season-ending injuries in one year felt unprecedented for fans. And now these fans have some vindication about these injury woes truly being extraordinary.

Rebecca Lobo Shows Historic Extent to Indiana Fever Injuries

Women's basketball icon Rebecca Lobo made a September 9 X post that featured an ESPN graphic of all the injuries that Indiana has dealt with this season and wrote, "In the last three years, the Indiana Fever are the only team to have five season-ending injuries. Four of the injured players started multiple games. (LA had four season-ending injuries in 2023.)"

In the last three years, the Indiana Fever are the only team to have five season- ending injuries. Four of the injured players started multiple games. (LA had four season-ending injuries in 2023.)

Injury data: Lucas Seehafer (The IX)

Research help: @herhoopstats pic.twitter.com/m7lIz8BZiF — Rebecca Lobo (@RebeccaLobo) September 9, 2025

While the past three seasons aren't too long an amount of time, this does feel like proof that what the Fever are having to manage is uncommon, to say the least.

If there's any silver lining to this, there's essentially no chance the Fever will be so hamstrung with injuries during their 2026 campaign.

But 2026 is the last thing fans are focused on right now, as Indiana is facing the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday and has already stamped their spot in the postseason. And given how resilient the Fever's active players have proven to be, they could end up surprising a lot of people once they reach the playoffs.

Recommended Reading: