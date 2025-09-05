Sophie Cunningham's 2-Word Message on Caitlin Clark Fever Season Shutdown Says It All

On September 4, Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark announced that her 2025 WNBA season had ended.

She made this announcement with a social media post that read, "I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season. I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty. This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good.

"The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective. I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the Playoffs🖤," it added.

Clark received a lot of love from her Fever teammates in the comments section of this Instagram post, which already has over 400,000 likes. And some of Clark's other teammates have shown No. 22 support through their own Instagram pages.

Sophie Cunningham Sends Message About Caitlin Clark WNBA Season Ending

One of the more wholesome storylines of the Fever's season has been the budding relationship between Clark and Sophie Cunningham, whom Indiana traded for before the 2025 campaign commenced.

It didn't take long for these two to foster a tight-knit relationship. And this was shown by Clark having included a black and white photo of her and Cunningham each giving the camera a thumbs up sign while sitting in the Fever's locker room in her Instagram post.

Cunningham reposted this photo on her Instagram story on September 5 and wrote, "love you 🫶".

Sophie Cunningham's Instagram story post on September 5. | Instagram/@sophie_cha

While Cunningham's comment only included two words, her displaying her love for Clark in what's surely a tough time for the 23-year-old shows just how much she is adored by her Indiana teammates.

Of course, Cunningham is also going through something similar with Clark, as she is out for the rest of the 2025 season after suggering a torn MCL in her right knee back on August 17.

Therefore, Clark, Cunningham, Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson, and Chloe Bibby are all out for the rest of this year — and the Fever are still most likely going to make the playoffs.

Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark during the first half of a game against the Washington Mystics on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Talk about a resilient team.

