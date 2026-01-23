Sandy Brondello Has Clear Reason for Circling Matchup With Caitlin Clark and Fever

One of the biggest stories of the WNBA offseason was the New York Liberty deciding to part ways with championship coach Sandy Brondello. But Brondello's Liberty departure allowed her to become the first ever coach for one of the league's new expansion franchises, the Toronto Tempo.

The WNBA released the 2026 schedule on Wednesday, which gave fans an opportunity to begin circling dates on the calendar (assuming the CBA can be settled before then).

For the Tempo though, every game on the schedule is novel, considering the franchise has never played any other WNBA team before.

So, it was interesting to see Brondello identify the three matchups she was most looking forward to, which included the Indiana Fever, for an obvious reason.

"I have Indiana, because everyone loves to play against Caitlin Clark. I think they've got such a big following in this league too, so our players can go into a very loud arena, I think that will be fun," Brondello said in a video released by the Tempo on social media.

Sandy Brondello Has Not Been Shy to Praise Caitlin Clark

Sep 30, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts from the bench after a play made by the Las Vegas Aces during the fourth quarter of game five of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Brondello's reasoning for wanting her new team to face off with the Fever was clear, as she acknowledged the plain truth that Clark and Indiana draw bigger crowds and audiences than any other team in the league. But this wasn't the first instance where the former Liberty coach has acknowledged the Fever's star point guard.

She lamented Clark's injury absence for a game in Brooklyn prior to serving as the coach of Team Clark in last season's WNBA All-Star Game (which Clark also missed), pointing out how she wished the Liberty crowd was able to see her play.

Liberty coach Sandy Brondello on Caitlin Clark missing tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/0R3SPpCJvY — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) July 16, 2025

And Brondello also cited why Clark is one of the most difficult players in the league to guard, in an interview with Sue Bird that took place shortly after she was announced as the first coach of the Toronto franchise.

“I think Caitlin Clark is really hard to guard when she’s healthy. Just her ability. She gave us a lot of handful this year, and she can shoot it from way out, but she can pass it. And I think she has been a tough one," Brondello stated.

The handful comment likely was in reference to the contest that saw Clark pour in 9 points in 38 seconds in an Indiana win against Brondello's then Liberty squad last June.

And judging by her latest remarks, Brondello wouldn't mind seeing a similar show when her Tempo team faces off with the Fever, while hoping for a different result of course.

