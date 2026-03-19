Caitlin Clark’s Return Message Has Fever Free Agent Options Flocking

Watching Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark competing on the court makes it easy to see why her peers would want to play alongside her.

Clark is one of the greatest passers in women's basketball history, despite having just two seasons of professional basketball under her belt. She can see the court in ways that other players simply can't, and then can capitalize on this by executing a pass in the tightest of lanes.

This passing ability, combined with No. 22's unlimited range, also opens up the floor and creates more scoring opportunities for teammates. Not to mention that any proximity to Clark, both on and off the court, instantly heightens one's profile and improves their popularity to the point where more opportunities come around as a result. See Sophie Cunningham's meteoric rise in popularity during the 2025 season as evidence of that.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) and Caitlin Clark | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It's for these reasons that the Fever will have no shortage of players wanting to join their team when WNBA free agency begins. And with the new CBA being ratified on the morning of March 18, we now know when this season's free agency signing period will take place: from April 12 to 18.

Caitlin Clark’s Return Post Attracts Potential Fever Free Agents

Clark is also fresh off her return to the court with Team USA basketball at the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament. She commemorated that with an Instagram post on March 18 that showed several photos from her time in Puerto Rico with the caption, fun being back out there 🇺🇸⭐️ always an honor 💙 @usabasketball".

Plenty of upcoming free agents have commented on this post. Starting with former Fever players, there's Kelsey Mitchell (who wrote "MVP💓🥂"), Lexie Hull (who wrote "12 looks good on you. Trying to be Stanford me I guess"), and the aforementioned Cunningham, who wrote, "still pale even after being PR is crazy but at least you brought home that MVP trophy🤪🤪🤪🤪".

Several other intriguing Non-Fever free agent options have also commented on the post. Rae Burrell (who showed good chemistry with Clark on Team USA) wrote, "That woo woo ✨".

Azurá Stevens responded to Clark's best friend Kate Martin commenting, "Casual mvp" by writing, "@katemartin rightttt. subtle flex".

Rae Burrell do u like fever fries pic.twitter.com/cR7aGMwppl — the grinch (@WALKEDH0ME) March 19, 2026

There's clearly no shortage of players attaching their names to Clark at this point in the WNBA offseason. Ultimately, the Fever's front office will make the final free agency calls, although Clark's input could be requested.